Taxi driver hijacked at gunpoint

Published: 19 Dec 2023 • 13:52
Hijacker arrested
Last night, Monday, December 18 in Benalmadena, a man armed with two shotguns, hijacked a taxi and threatened to kill several policemen. Apparently, he was intent on taking revenge on the Benalmadena police officers who took away his car because it was badly parked.
According to sources at Elite Taxis, the 70 year old man wanted to take revenge on the local police, who had taken his car when it was badly parked in a supermarket in the Costa del Sol town: “I’m going to kill them, I’m going to kill innocent people. I’m going to kill them, I’m going to kill innocent people. I’m going to take at least four of them with me”, he reportedly said.
The man forced the taxi driver to drive to the police station. The driver was able to record part of the conversation and alert the taxi service headquarters. From there, police officers were informed about what was happening. After driving 6 kilometres, several officers were able to intercept the taxi, arrest the man and rescue the taxi driver.
In the recording, the taxi driver can be heard trying to convince the man to drop the shotguns, “think of the family”, he tells him, to which he replies, “I don’t care about the family, I don’t care about anyone”.
