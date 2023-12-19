The Lions take the nuns on a Supermarket Sweep

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 19 Dec 2023 • 14:22
Food for the poor
Photo: La Cala Lions
La Cala de Mijas Lions met with the “Hermanitas de los Pobres” (The Sisters of the Poor), Nuns from Ronda, at the Mercadona Supermarket in La Cala for the annual Christmas purchase of food for the Nuns.
Lions President, Brenda Meredith, fellow Lions and an interpreter were waiting to greet the Nuns and their driver, along with Maria Serrano, the manager of the La Cala de Mijas Mercadona.
Taking just under an hour, 5 large trollies were groaning under the weight of the selected items. As the trollies were loaded, Mercadona staff were following behind restocking the shelves. The items were scanned through the checkout and Lions Treasurer, Gill Stubbs, handed over the requested amount. The goods were then taken up to the car park and packed into the Nun’s van and after thanks the Nun’s made their way back to Ronda.
This annual event is one of many that the Lions undertake each year in supporting charities throughout the area. For further information about the Lions and future events, visit their website at LaCalaLions.org or their Charity Shops in Calle Torremolinos in La Cala. Tel: 637 185 533
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
