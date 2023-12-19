By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 19 Dec 2023 • 8:10
San Pedro 3 Kings
Photo: Flickr CC / Bulevar San Pedro Alcántara
SAN PEDRO Alcantara will celebrate the ‘Three Kings for a Day’ initiative to encourage shopping in local shops with a raffle on January 2 for all participants.
The event is with the collaboration of the Sampedra Mayor’s Office, Apymespa and Tus Tiendas Amigas and, to join in, it is necessary to deposit your details in the red mailboxes of the participating shops after making purchases in them.
The raffle will be broadcast live on the afternoon programme of Radio Televisión Marbella on January 2 with a 1st prize of €500, a 2nd prize of €200, a 3rd prize of €150 and a 4th prize of €100. In addition, there will be gifts such as hotel vouchers and the UD San Pedro season ticket.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.