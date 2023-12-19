By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 19 Dec 2023 • 8:10

San Pedro 3 Kings Photo: Flickr CC / Bulevar San Pedro Alcántara

SAN PEDRO Alcantara will celebrate the ‘Three Kings for a Day’ initiative to encourage shopping in local shops with a raffle on January 2 for all participants.

The event is with the collaboration of the Sampedra Mayor’s Office, Apymespa and Tus Tiendas Amigas and, to join in, it is necessary to deposit your details in the red mailboxes of the participating shops after making purchases in them.

The raffle will be broadcast live on the afternoon programme of Radio Televisión Marbella on January 2 with a 1st prize of €500, a 2nd prize of €200, a 3rd prize of €150 and a 4th prize of €100. In addition, there will be gifts such as hotel vouchers and the UD San Pedro season ticket.