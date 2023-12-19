Turkey Race a great success

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Turkey success
Photo: Benalmadena Town Hall
The Turkey Run, held last Sunday in Arroyo de la Miel, has celebrated its 40th anniversary stronger than ever with more than 1,800 registered participants and a total of 3,800 food items collected.
The Mayor of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara, who attended the event and the subsequent prize-giving ceremony, expressed his gratitude for the work and great human effort to ensure that everything ran smoothly from start to finish.
The event concluded in a festive atmosphere with the sports complex of Arroyo de la Miel converted into a stage for dancing, an emotional prize-giving ceremony and raffles among the participants and attendees at the big sporting event of the year for Christmas.
