By Anna Ellis • Published: 19 Dec 2023 • 15:15

Ultimate Sports Haven: Eurosport and Canary Islands Unveil 'One Goal, One Destination' . Image: WB Sports.

Eurosport and the Canary Islands Tourist Board have joined forces to launch a new series, “Canary Islands: One Goal, One Destination. All year-round.”

This multi-channel campaign aims to position the archipelago as the ultimate destination for professional athletes, semi-professionals, and teams seeking optimal conditions for upcoming competitions.

Heading the campaign are three sports legends who will share their expertise and insights during Eurosport’s coverage of Paris 2024: Alberto Contador, the seven-time Grand Tour winner from Spain, Katinka Hosszu, the three-time Olympic swimming champion and World Record holder from Hungary and Iwan Thomas, the Team GB World Champion and Olympic silver medallist.

As part of the initiative, Eurosport and the Canary Islands Tourist Board will produce a sixty-second TV commercial and three short films.

These films will spotlight each of the eight Canary Islands, a sporting icon, and a specific discipline.

Viewers will be taken on an exhilarating journey through the stunning landscapes and challenging terrains of the Canary Islands, immersing them in the training routines of world-class athletes and showcasing the archipelago as an ideal training hub.

Mike Rich, Head of UK & Ireland and International Ad Sales and Brand Partnerships at WBD Sports, expressed enthusiasm for providing a platform that brings the paradise of professional sports tourism to life through Eurosport’s extensive channel lineup.

Jessica de León, Minister of Tourism and Employment for the Government of the Canary Islands, highlighted the significance of the collaboration during a busy year of elite sports, including the Olympic Games in Paris.

José Juan Lorenzo, Managing Director of the Canary Islands Tourist Board, emphasized the campaign’s message: the Canary Islands offer top-notch facilities, high-altitude training options in favourable weather year-round, and environmental factors contributing to faster recovery.

The ‘Canary Islands: One Goal, One Destination. All year-round’ campaign, available in French, English, German, Italian, and Spanish, is set to premiere on April 24 on Eurosport’s linear and digital platforms.

The Canary Islands stand out as a premier sports destination due to their natural assets, attracting elite athletes for training and international competitions.

Athletes across various disciplines, including sailors, surfers, triathletes, swimmers, beach volleyball players, cyclists, and paragliders, choose the Canary Islands for their training base.

The archipelago’s favourable weather, with an average temperature of 23º in summer and 19º in winter, along with 4,800 hours of daylight annually, makes it an ideal training environment.

The connectivity of the Canary Islands allows athletes to reach the archipelago quickly from major European cities.

Additionally, the 1,500 kilometres of coastline, rich in volcanic waters, provides a diverse range of facilities for high-level athletes, including thalassotherapy, a healing process aiding rapid recovery.