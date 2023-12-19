Vox concessions to support Balearic budget

By John Smith • Published: 19 Dec 2023 • 11:02

President Prohens speaking at this year’s PP Christmas Dinner Credit: Marga Prohens Twitter

The often used quote from Henry VI Part II, “heavy is the head the wears the crown” could well be applied to Marga Prohens new Balearic Government President.

Representing the Partido Popular, her party managed to receive the highest number of votes in the last election but in order to take over government had to form a non-coalition alliance with Vox.

Therein lies the problem as Vox has been flexing its muscles with regards to the 2024 budget and if that could not be approved, then the 2023 budget introduced by the then ruling PSOE party would be extended as the PP do not have an absolute majority.

Concessions made

After much discussion, agreement has finally been reached between the parties but PP have had to make a number of concessions, perhaps the most painful being the tax threshold increase from €700,000 to €3 million for the richest in the Balearics which will see a loss of tax income of around €70 million in 2025.

There are more tax breaks for those who rent out properties and as well for those who look after dependent family members plus some aid to the self-employed.

The Government has to find €20 million to allow for a choice of language in schools as Vox is opposed to the teaching of Catalan over Spanish and a further €200,000 to employ inspectors to check on possible ‘indoctrination’ of any type in schools.

Unions lose grants

Unions are going to lose €400,000 in grants, but the saving will at least be going as further support for those needing disability care whilst the accounts of public companies will be scrutinised more rigorously in future.

Victims of squatters will hopefully find life a bit easier in the future following the creation of a Government office to offer them advice and assistance, whilst more money will be allocated to assist those having difficulty finding somewhere to rent.