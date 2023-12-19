White River Lodge No 153 Extends Support to Amigos de la Calle

White River Lodge No 153, represented by Senior Warden Bob Harris, demonstrated their commitment to community welfare by presenting a generous cheque of €1500 to Javier González, the founder of the charitable organization “Amigos de la Calle.”

Amigos de la Calle holds a crucial role in addressing the urgent needs of over 800 homeless individuals in Valencia.

In their ongoing efforts to expand their impact, the organisation has set ambitious goals, including the establishment of a state-of-the-art industrial kitchen and the creation of spaces for professionals to deliver essential mental health services at their new headquarters. Furthermore, their initiatives extend to supporting the rehousing of select families, guiding them toward self-sufficiency, a mission that aligns seamlessly with the ethos of the Provincial Grand Master in aiding those less privileged in the community.

Expressing his gratitude, Javier González conveyed heartfelt appreciation to the brethren of White River Lodge, emphasising, “This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to making a meaningful and positive impact on the lives of those facing adversity within our community.”