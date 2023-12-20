ALMÁCHAR’s Free Christmas Exhibits

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 20 Dec 2023 • 19:30

Playmobil Marvels & Heartfelt Portraits Image: Almachar Town Hall

ALMÁCHAR welcomed an interesting addition this festive season. Recently unveiled at the Centro de Arte y Desarrollo (CAD), the Playmobil Nativity scene, a masterpiece crafted by Juan Antonio Palma from his personal collection, has opened its doors.

Exploring Juan Antonio Palma’s Spectacular Playmobil Nativity Scene

This spectacular exhibit comprises over a thousand intricately detailed pieces, surpassing last year’s showcase. Showcasing a diverse array of dioramas, it portrays Bethlehem, Jerusalem, Herod’s Castle, and iconic landmarks from Imperial Rome against a backdrop of cerulean seas, as well as the Egypt of pharaohs.

Javier Pérez’s ‘ConALMAChar’: A Serene Glimpse into Almachar’s Wisdom

This year’s presentation also features customary displays such as the Nativity Portal and the arrival of the Three Wise Men. Additionally, sharing the same space is the photo exhibition ‘ConALMAChar’ by Almachar-native Javier Pérez. The exhibit, unveiled concurrently, portrays poignant moments with elderly residents, capturing simplicity, wisdom, and serenity.

Both exhibits are open for free visits until January 4, Monday to Saturday from 5 to 8 PM, except on Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

