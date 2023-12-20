Almuñécar Shines Bright for Christmas 2023

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 20 Dec 2023
A magical Christmas in Almuñécar & La Herradura
Image: Almuñecar Town Hall
WITH a beautiful display of light and dance, Almuñécar illuminated Christmas 2023. The Plaza de la Constitución was filled with locals and visitors, eager not to miss the magical moment of the lighting ceremony that began around 7:30 pm.
Preceding the event was a parade that set off an hour earlier from the Virgen de la Antigua School, led by the band ‘Gradada Music’ with over thirty people dancing in front of a float playing popular Christmas tunes. As the procession reached the Plaza de la Constitución, video mapping lit up the Town Hall facade, followed by a performance by thirty dancers from the Solange Janssens Professional School.
The highlight arrived when the button illuminated palm trees, arches, the vibrant giant Christmas tree, and the Town Hall’s façade. Following the central plaza’s lighting, the illumination extended to 40 streets and avenues across Almuñécar, displaying 150 ornamental elements heralding the Christmas spirit.
In La Herradura, Christmas also sparkles. Major streets like Canalejas, Real, Príncipe, Acera del Pilar, Prieto Moreno, Alhambra, Eucalipto, and the revamped Plaza de la Independencia, complete with a tree and greetings, are adorned with festive lights. This year, the palm grove area near the beach entrance boasts a nativity scene and a distinctly Herradura-themed ‘gift,’ capturing a moment for remembrance.
