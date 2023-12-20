By Anna Ellis • Published: 20 Dec 2023 • 9:00

Benidorm Frenzy: 15,000 Discounts Snapped Up in Five Hours. Image: NDAB Creativity / Shutterstock.com.

Before the clock struck 9:00.AM, the moment when Benidorm’s consumer vouchers would become available for download, eager shoppers were already attempting to access the app in hopes of securing discounts.

Meanwhile, others patiently queued at the entrance of the Benidorm Town Hall assembly hall, eager to perform the same operation in person.

Despite their enthusiasm, the timing wasn’t right.

It wasn’t until the designated hour that a deluge of requests ensued, resulting in nearly 15,000 discounts being downloaded within the initial five hours alone.

The Benidorm Consumer Voucher Campaign, named “BenidormTeDaMás,” kicked off on December 15 and will continue until December 31.

For further information or any enquiries, reach out via email to benidormtedamas@benidorm.

It’s important to note that, as per the rules, even those who have previously benefited from consumer bonus campaigns must register on the website www.bonobenidormtedamas.es.

Upon entering the website, individuals should navigate to the Consumer Area, where they need to register by providing their DNI or NIF and setting a password.

Once the registration process is complete, users can conveniently request their vouchers or opt to download them in PDF format and print them for easy access.