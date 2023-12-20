Bonfire night in Fuengirola

By Kevin Fraser Park •
FUENGIROLA Town Hall invites residents to the Great Christmas Bonfire to be held this Saturday, December 23. The Plaza de la Constitución will host this event from 8.30pm, which will feature performances by the Pastoral Santa Fe de Los Boliches and the choir of the Hermandad del Rocío who will entertain the gathering with popular Christmas carols.
A very special event has been prepared in the centre of Fuengirola so that all residents who wish to celebrate Christmas together can do so in the best possible atmosphere. warm yourselves in front of a large bonfire in the Plaza de la Constitución, around which neighbours can gather to sing carols and celebrate the festivities together.
This event has been a great success in previous editions, so for this year it has been decided to include it in the programme of activities that the Town Hall is preparing for this Christmas season. 100 chairs will be set up for the comfort of the attendees, there will also be a free tasting of chocolate and churros for everyone.
