Published: 20 Dec 2023 • 11:33
Cheers to Christmas and Tax Repeal: Benidorm Mayor Addresses Hospitality Gathering. Image: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm.
On December 15, the Mayor of Benidorm, Toni Perez, participated in the traditional Christmas meeting organised by the Hospitality Business Association of the Valencian Community, Hosbec.
During the gathering, the mayor raised a Christmas toast and took the opportunity to commend the repeal of the tourist tax.
He stated that the elimination of this tax was a response to a collective demand, describing it as an “ideological and sectarian tax” that penalised regulated accommodation.
He expressed satisfaction that the removal of the tax had been swift and effective, providing confidence to agencies, tour operators, businessmen, and travellers.
Looking ahead, the mayor emphasised the importance of sustainability as a key focus for municipalities in the province.
