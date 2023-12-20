Christmas Arrives in Mazarrón

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 20 Dec 2023 • 13:26
: A celebration for all ages!
Image: Shutterstock/ RomeoLu
MAZARRÓN gears up for a festive season brimming with joy and entertainment for people of all ages. The Mazarrón Town Council proudly unveils a varied Christmas program. This inclusive approach offers a range of events, from children’s activities to theatre, traditional carols, and vibrant parties.
Excitement peaks with anticipated visits from Santa Claus at iconic locations and the infectious energy of the Drilo Gang’s ‘Christmas Rock’ show, ensuring an unforgettable experience for kids and families alike. The eve of Christmas Eve kicks off with a party promising unforgettable surprises. The Pavilion at La Aceña Sports Centre hosts local DJs, setting the stage for a lively celebration. On Christmas Eve, the ‘Christmas Hullabaloo’ spreads festive cheer through laughter and dance.
The highlight is the ‘Children’s New Year’s Eve Morning,’ featuring candy-filled countdowns and engaging workshops. The New Year arrives with traditional chimes at the Town Hall Square, followed by a New Year’s bash featuring live music by ‘Los de La Juana’ and local DJs. Finally, the celebration peaks with the Three Kings’ Party, showcasing live music by ‘Six Seven’ and local DJs.
Mazarrón invites everyone to join in the merriment and create cherished memories during this diverse and joyful holiday season.
For more Costa Cálida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.