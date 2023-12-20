Christmas Arrives in Mazarrón

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 20 Dec 2023 • 13:26

A celebration for all ages!

MAZARRÓN gears up for a festive season brimming with joy and entertainment for people of all ages. The Mazarrón Town Council proudly unveils a varied Christmas program. This inclusive approach offers a range of events, from children’s activities to theatre, traditional carols, and vibrant parties.

Santa Claus Visits and Drilo Gang’s ‘Christmas Rock’ Show

Excitement peaks with anticipated visits from Santa Claus at iconic locations and the infectious energy of the Drilo Gang’s ‘Christmas Rock’ show, ensuring an unforgettable experience for kids and families alike. The eve of Christmas Eve kicks off with a party promising unforgettable surprises. The Pavilion at La Aceña Sports Centre hosts local DJs, setting the stage for a lively celebration. On Christmas Eve, the ‘Christmas Hullabaloo’ spreads festive cheer through laughter and dance.

Children’s New Year’s Eve Morning

The highlight is the ‘Children’s New Year’s Eve Morning,’ featuring candy-filled countdowns and engaging workshops. The New Year arrives with traditional chimes at the Town Hall Square, followed by a New Year’s bash featuring live music by ‘Los de La Juana’ and local DJs. Finally, the celebration peaks with the Three Kings’ Party, showcasing live music by ‘Six Seven’ and local DJs.

Mazarrón invites everyone to join in the merriment and create cherished memories during this diverse and joyful holiday season.

