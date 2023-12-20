Christmas Carols in Estepona 

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 20 Dec 2023 • 12:12
Carols in Plaza Reloj
Photo: Flickr CC / Emilio
Estepona City Council presents the Family Musical ‘A Christmas Carol’ in the Plaza de Reloj on Thursday, December 21, at 7.30pm, with free admission.
Estepona Town Hall has organised the family musical performed by the company Black Sheep Producciones. It is Christmas Eve, in a cold winter, and Clara receives a visit from her godfather, Uncle Droselmeyer, a mysterious man who hides a magical secret, he tells her about a legend about magical kingdoms.
What Clara doesn’t know is that these kingdoms are not just a legend, and soon an unforgettable journey begins. Join the festive musical fun for all the family in Estepona this Christmas.
Black Sheep Producciones was born in 2012 as a need for artistic expression adjusted to current theatrical advances. They are specialists in musical theatre, and revue-cabaret shows.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
