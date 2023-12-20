Crafting Community with Lux Mundi

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 20 Dec 2023 • 16:16
Image: Shutterstock/Netrun78
SITUATED in Torre del Mar at Avda. Moscatel 1 ‘I’, Lux Mundi Ecumenical Centre offers a diverse array of engaging activities and outings throughout December and January. Every Wednesday, the centre buzzes with creative energy as art enthusiasts, crochet aficionados, and craft lovers convene from 10 AM to 1 PM to share skills and inspire each other.
On Wednesdays and Fridays, visitors can explore the centre’s shop from 11 AM to 1 PM, perusing a selection of Autumn/Winter clothing items at attractive prices. The centre warmly welcomes donations of quality goods. Fridays are reserved for relaxing coffee mornings.
Lux Mundi has curated an exciting lineup of events, including a magical excursion on December 20 to witness the mesmerising Christmas Lights in Malaga.
As the year draws to a close, Lux Mundi invites everyone to join their unique Old & New Year Celebration on December 29, featuring the traditional gong ceremony, grape-eating, and a glass of cava to welcome 2024.
To kickstart the new year, Lux Mundi hosts a Taize Prayer session on December 29 at the Parish Church of San Andrés, Torre del Mar. The excitement continues into January with a thrilling shopping excursion to Fuengirola on January 18.
For further details and ticket reservations, interested individuals are encouraged to contact Lux Mundi at Torre del Mar via phone at 952 543 334 or email at luxmundi@lux-mundi.org.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
