Crafting Community with Lux Mundi

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 20 Dec 2023 • 16:16

Image: Shutterstock/Netrun78

SITUATED in Torre del Mar at Avda. Moscatel 1 ‘I’, Lux Mundi Ecumenical Centre offers a diverse array of engaging activities and outings throughout December and January. Every Wednesday, the centre buzzes with creative energy as art enthusiasts, crochet aficionados, and craft lovers convene from 10 AM to 1 PM to share skills and inspire each other.

Exploring Lux Mundi’s Shop: Winter Fashion Finds

On Wednesdays and Fridays, visitors can explore the centre’s shop from 11 AM to 1 PM, perusing a selection of Autumn/Winter clothing items at attractive prices. The centre warmly welcomes donations of quality goods. Fridays are reserved for relaxing coffee mornings.

Exciting December Events: Christmas Lights in Malaga and Year-end Celebration

Lux Mundi has curated an exciting lineup of events, including a magical excursion on December 20 to witness the mesmerising Christmas Lights in Malaga.

As the year draws to a close, Lux Mundi invites everyone to join their unique Old & New Year Celebration on December 29, featuring the traditional gong ceremony, grape-eating, and a glass of cava to welcome 2024.

To kickstart the new year, Lux Mundi hosts a Taize Prayer session on December 29 at the Parish Church of San Andrés, Torre del Mar. The excitement continues into January with a thrilling shopping excursion to Fuengirola on January 18.

Contact Lux Mundi for Details and Reservations

For further details and ticket reservations, interested individuals are encouraged to contact Lux Mundi at Torre del Mar via phone at 952 543 334 or email at luxmundi@lux-mundi.org.

For more Axarquía news click here