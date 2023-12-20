By Anna Ellis •
Cycling Boom: Marina Baixa Emerges as a Winter Sports Haven. Image: Kovop / Shutterstock.com.
In mid-December, the road linking Altea with Calpe becomes a busy scene for cycling enthusiasts preparing for the season.
Across Marina Baixa, athletes fill the roads, showcasing the region’s growing popularity in sports tourism, particularly in the realm of cycling.
The allure extends to both professional teams seeking respite from their native winter chill and amateur enthusiasts eager to explore the same picturesque routes as their cycling heroes.
Cycling, often hailed as the “king” of winter sports, has witnessed a surge in popularity, prompting hotels to tailor their offerings and cater to the specific needs of sports tourists.
This strategic adaptation has resulted in increased hotel occupancy during the low season.
Fede Fuster, president of Hosbec, attests to the specialisation trend, noting that certain hotels, especially in municipalities like Calp, Altea, l’Alfàs del Pi, Benidorm, and La Nucia, have honed in on sports tourism.
The head of the hotel association emphasises the growing demand in this area, particularly from professionals.
He highlights the province’s geographical advantage as the “second most mountainous province,” making it an enticing destination for cyclists and other sports enthusiasts alike.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
