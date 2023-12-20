By Anna Ellis •
Published: 20 Dec 2023 • 17:06
Dancing Queens and Kings Unite: Abba Live Experience in Altea. Image: Blueee77 / Shutterstock.com
Calling all Abba enthusiasts in Altea!
Prepare for a sensational Abba experience on Friday, December 29, at 8:30 PM, as Abba Live takes the stage at Altea’s House of Culture, located at Costera Pont del Montcau, 14.
This isn’t your typical tribute; it’s a dramatised concert that pays homage to the iconic Swedish quartet, Abba.
Abba Live TV has crafted an extraordinary show designed to be unforgettable, featuring visually striking and dramaturgically fun staging.
Immerse yourself in the best voices, impressive choreographies and a lively entertaining atmosphere, all underscored by superb live music.
From the moment you step through the theatre doors, you’ll feel like you’re attending the recording of a television programme.
The stage transforms into a bustling television set, complete with cameras, makeup artists, stylists, and a team of lighting and sound technicians.
Witness the behind-the-scenes frenzy as everyone hurries to prepare for a live recording.
For ticket information, visit the box office on Tuesday from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM or on Thursday from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM and then from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Alternatively, you can email taquilla@palaualtea.es
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
