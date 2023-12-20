Elf Antics: Cartagena’s Magical Musical

By Catherine McGeer •
'The Secret of the Elves' Musical Brings Joy to Cartagena
THIS Christmas, Cartagena welcomes the enchanting musical ‘The Secret of the Elves.’ The debut is set for December 23 at El Algar’s Teatro Apolo, offering two shows at 5:30 PM and 7:30 PM. Adding to the festive lineup, this musical will also grace the New Circus Theatre of Cartagena on December 30 at 6:30 PM.
The unveiling was introduced by Culture Councillor Nacho Jáudenes and Lito Campillo, the director of Aladroque Theatre. Jáudenes emphasized, ‘The significance of theatre in our culture is paramount, and we aim to nurture and elevate it to its deserved pedestal.’ The actors of Aladroque Theatre, under Lito Campillo’s guidance, ‘dedicate themselves tirelessly to entertain and bring joy to others,’ Jáudenes added.
The premiere will host special guests. After the show, Santa Claus and his elves will be at Teatro Circo Apolo’s hall in El Algar, eagerly awaiting the children, ready to chat and spread cheer. Penned by the young talent Raquel Eulogio, the musical’s music and lyrics are crafted by Felipe Hernández. The councillor finished by inviting Cartagena residents ‘to revel in the magic of theatre, the enchantment of the elves, and the wonder of Christmas.’
