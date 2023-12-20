Experience Cartagena’s Christmas Fair & Festivities

By Catherine McGeer •
CARTAGENA’s timeless Christmas Market kicked off on Friday, December 15, stationed at the Alfonso XII dock until January 7. With 15 charming stalls showcasing local and seasonal products, it showcases Cartagena‘s trade and dining scene. Enjoy live music, and hot chocolate with churros and mulled wine, and join the ‘Glitter Party’ shimmering with sparkle and gloss, open to all.
The opening hours are from 11 AM to 2 PM and 5 PM to 9 PM, people of all ages can enjoy musical performances, theatre, and engaging workshops. The kids’ zone promises thrilling rides, while a dedicated food area offers roasted chestnuts and diverse culinary delights. The market is only one aspect of Cartagena‘s Christmas celebrations, illuminated by 50 eco-friendly LED-lit arches guiding the way to the Sansón Crane.
Some other exciting Christmas seaside activities lined up at the Christmas fair are storytelling on December 23, a Christmas Disco with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Christmas Eve, The Elves’ Factory on December 28, cooking with Mrs. Claus on December 29, Santa Karaoke on December 30. For more information see Cartagena.es
