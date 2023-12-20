By Anna Ellis •
Published: 20 Dec 2023
Festive Indulgence: Christmas Eve Afternoon Tea in Altea. Image: Lilly Trott / Shutterstock.com
Extend your Christmas celebrations at La Mesa de Orba in Altea!
Join the fun from midday on the day before the big day for a delightful homemade Christmas Eve Afternoon Tea.
Kick off the festivities with a glass of chilled prosecco, setting the tone for an afternoon filled with a variety of sweet treats and savoury delights.
Indulge in an assortment of cakes, sandwiches, and, of course, our delightful homemade scones with whipped cream and jam.
All these delights will be expertly paired with your choice of tea or coffee.
The fireplace will be ablaze, and festive music will set the perfect mood.
Afternoon Tea will be available from midday until 4:00 PM.
For those looking to add an extra touch of sparkle to the celebration, try the St. Clement’s Gin Pots with edible glitter.
If you have special dietary preferences, fret not! Special dietary options are available upon request at the time of booking.
For more information or to reserve your spot, reach out to us via email at lamesadeorba@gmail.com
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
