By Anna Ellis • Published: 20 Dec 2023 • 9:55

Glamour and Good Times: U3A Vall del Pop's Festive Celebration. Image: U3A Vall del Pop.

A wonderful evening was had by all at the U3A Vall del Pop’s Christmas dinner and dance on Sunday, December 3, hosted at the Vall del Pop restaurant in Lliber.

The festive spirit enveloped the venue, adorned for Christmas, creating a great atmosphere exclusively for U3A’s 70 members.

Entertainment was provided by the fabulous duo, Forever Young, and many people took to the dance floor after dinner.

It was so lovely to see ladies looking stunning in glamorous, sparkly evening wear and the men looking dapper and handsome.

Sonia outdid herself with a variety of stunning hampers as raffle prizes. They really were incredibly generous prizes and the result of a lot of hard work on her part and much appreciated and enjoyed by the winners.

The feedback from the evening has been fantastic with many people loving the venue, the food, the service and the delightful staff.

For more information on the group, check the U3A website, u3avalldelpop.com.

New members are warmly welcomed to join the group for the next trip or participate in a skills group, offering a wonderful opportunity to forge new friendships.