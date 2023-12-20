Guitaring Genius: A Night of Rhythm and Soul with Rafa Raposo.

By Anna Ellis •
Indulge yourself in the wonderful world of live music and entertainment at Saxo in Moraira.
At Saxo, their mission is to deliver the finest live music experiences on the Costa Blanca.
Join the fun on Friday, December 22, at 6:00 PM for a captivating performance by Rafa Raposo where he will entertain you with rock and soul music.
Originating from Porto Alegre, Brazil, Rafa Raposo’s musical journey began at the age of nine, and by 15, he had already earned the distinction of being one of the top three guitarists in South America.
Seeking to explore his roots, Rafa made the move to Spain, where he not only discovered the land of his grandfather but also expanded his musical horizons.
Renowned as the area’s foremost guitarist, Rafa impresses audiences with both his technical prowess and compelling stage presence. As a bonus, he is also a superb vocalist.
Entrance is free; all Saxo ask is that you join the fun, grab a drink, and enjoy the music!
Saxo Chill Out Garden awaits, offering a selection of drinks and food.
The garden opens one hour before the event commences and stays open late into the night.
Make your way to Saxo, situated at Carretera Moraira-Calpe 03724, Moraira
For more information, email info@saxomoraira.com or call (+34) 627825732.
