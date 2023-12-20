Handel’s Messiah in Malaga Cathedral

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 20 Dec 2023 • 12:50

Handel's Messiah Photo: Facebook / Orquesta Filarmónica de Málaga

The Youth Baroque Orchestra of Andalucia (Joven Orquesta Barroca de Andalucia – JOBA) will dedicate its December meetings to Handel’s Messiah. On Friday, December 22 and Saturday, December 23, JOBA will hold 2 concerts. On Friday it will be held in the Cathedral of Malaga at 7.30pm and on Saturday it will be repeated in the Cathedral of Jaén at 8pm.

Maestro Salvador Vázquez, artistic director of the musical group, will conduct a programme dedicated to the famous Messiah by Handel. The vocal accompaniment will be provided by soprano Alba Chantar, mezzo-soprano Sandra Ferrández, tenor Juan Sancho and baritone Javier Castañeda. They will be joined by the Choral Polifónica de la Basílica de San Juan de Dios de Granada, conducted by Juan Ignacio Rodrigo Herrera.

The programme for December’s Encuentro is devoted entirely to Georg Friedrich Händel’s Messiah, the German composer’s most universal piece. It is an oratorio in English composed by Händel in 1741, based on a biblical text compiled by Charles Jennens from the King James Bible and the Coverdale Bible, the version of the Psalms included in the 1662 Book of Common Prayer.

Early music specialist Richard Luckett described Handel’s Messiah as, “a commentary on the Nativity, Passion, Resurrection and Ascension of Jesus Christ”, beginning with the promises of God as spoken by the prophets and ending with the glorification of Christ in heaven.

Prior to the premiere, the composer made numerous revisions to his manuscript score, which was finally premiered in Dublin in 1742 and performed almost a year later in London, to modest initial public acclaim. However, the oratorio gradually gained popularity and has become one of the best-known and most frequently performed choral works today.