Joyful Entertainment for Families in Vélez-Málaga

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 20 Dec 2023 • 12:06

Image: Shutterstock/Aleksandra Suzi

STARTING from December 22 until January 2, the San Francisco Market in Vélez-Málaga will turn into a hub of activities catered to families, especially the little ones. Lourdes Piña, the councillor of Popular Traditions at the Vélez-Málaga City Council, unveiled ‘The Magical Show of the North Pole.’ This event promises family theatre, lively entertainment, games, dances, and workshops, making the festive season delightful for everyone.

Join the Festivities

Piña outlined the schedule, emphasising, ‘On Friday, December 22, we will have a grand opening starting at 7 PM, preceded by a Santa Claus procession from 5 PM onwards. The Market will remain open on December 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, and January 2, from 5 PM to 8:30 PM. On December 24 and 31, being special dates, the Market will only open in the morning, from 10:30 AM to 2:00 PM. I invite all residents and, especially, the youngsters, to join this engaging activity, promising an incredibly fun-filled and unforgettable holiday season,’ concluded Councillor Lourdes Piña.

