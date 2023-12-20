Major European Robbery Gang Dismantled in Spain

By John Ensor • Published: 20 Dec 2023 • 13:26

Police arrest gang member. Credit: interior.gob.es

In a significant crackdown, law enforcement officers have dismantled a notorious criminal gang, with extensive European connections.

A police investigation by the Guardia Civil in collaboration with the National Police has apprehended 15 suspects and confiscated a substantial haul, including €10,000 in cash, three firearms, six luxury cars, and 15 mobile phones.

These seizures highlighted the extensive operations of a criminal group comprising both Albanian and Spanish nationals, believed to be responsible for over a hundred burglaries across various Spanish provinces.

Investigation Sparks Major Operation

The investigation commenced in late January, following a spike in burglaries at chalet-style homes in the provinces of Leon and Asturias.

This surge in criminal activity led to the uncovering of a network predominantly consisting of Albanian citizens, supported by Spanish individuals for logistical tasks like vehicle rental and accommodation arrangement.

Criminal Network’s Methods

Operating from a base in Catalonia and exhibiting high mobility across Spain, the criminal organisation was structured into five specialised cells.

Each cell, composed of three to four individuals, had distinct roles. One would act as a surveillance driver with others executing the home invasions. Preferring to operate between 8:00 pm and midnight, their target was mainly single-family homes in northern Spain.

Their entry method involved scaling fences or walls, ensuring they spent no more than five minutes inside a property. To facilitate their criminal activities, the group used almost 30 different vehicles.

International Connections And Ongoing Investigation

Further investigations revealed the group’s actions were part of a larger, internationally connected criminal organisation, which extended to France, Italy, Albania, and Germany.

This overarching organisation, with a highly hierarchical structure, reportedly financed the robbery operations.

The successful operation, which was carried out in November, led to the arrest of 15 individuals and the execution of five property searches in the Barcelona province.

One suspect has since been remanded in custody, while the police investigation remains ongoing.