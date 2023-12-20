By Anna Ellis •
Published: 20 Dec 2023 • 14:55
Melodies in Moonlight: Join the Musical Journey with Moonshine Duo. Image: Moonshine Duo / Facebook.
Prepare for an evening of live music that will have you on your feet with the melodies of the Moonshine Duo.
Join Vic and Chloe as they serenade you with a repertoire of beloved classics, adorned with the special acoustic sparkle of Moonshine.
Get ready to dance to the tunes of Simon and Garfunkel, Fleetwood Mac, U2, Queen, REM, and the Bee Gees, all infused with a sprinkle of Christmas magic.
Don’t miss this musical journey on Friday, December 22, starting at 7:30 PM at Camping Calpemar. Let the Moonshine Duo transport you with their soulful renditions.
For additional details, contact Camping Calpemar at C/ Eslovenia, 3, Calpe 03710.
Or, reach out via email, at info@campingcalpemar.com or give them a call at (+34) 965 875 576.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
