Murcia’s Thriving Logistics Hub Set to Transform Economic Landscape

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 20 Dec 2023 • 12:29

Image: Shutterstock/Aleksandr Medvedkov

THE Agri-food and Transportation City in the Murcia Region has set its sights on becoming the foremost logistical nucleus in southeastern Spain, strategically positioned along the vital Mediterranean Corridor. Its construction not only triples the industrial expanse in Murcia’s southern precinct but also forecasts the creation of over 20,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Expanding Industrial Footprint in Murcia

Covering a vast area of 5.3 million square metres, the intermodal terminal and expanded truck parking are set to host numerous logistics firms, poised to handle a substantial five million tons annually. The ZAL’s initiation, acquiring 153,000 square metres and anticipating a total area of 177,328.15m2, signals a promising investment with a budget of €2,935,990.17.

Economic Impact: Job Creation and Growth

Murcia‘s strategic leap into this expansive logistics venture not only fortifies its economic standing but also promises to be a catalyst for job creation, propelling the region into a prominent role within Spain’s logistical network and fostering significant employment growth.

