New Chaplain at St Andrews

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 20 Dec 2023 • 12:46

Revd William Small Photo: St Andrew’s

ST ANDREW’S Costa del Sol East, Anglican Chaplaincy is pleased to announce that they have a new chaplain.

Saturday, December 16 saw the licensing of Revd William Small to the post of Chaplain to the congregations of what is termed the Chaplaincy of St Andrew, Costa del Sol East. This covers Fuengirola, Calahonda, Benalmádena, Coín and Alhaurín el Grande.

Revd William has been part of the team ministering to these centres as well as St George’s Málaga for the last 2 years, as he finished his curacy training under the tutelage of Revd Louis Darrant of St George’s, so he is well known in the area.

St Andrew’s has been without a Chaplain for more than 2 years, but a team of retired and lay ministers has been very active in taking care of the congregations in the interim.

The Revd William Small was born in Zambia, but has lived in 7 other countries and worked in many more as a Hydrogeologist. He began his curacy in a church in Shrewsbury, but due to a change in family circumstances, this was cut short and he and his wife Lissi moved to Spain to take care of an elderly relative.

Here he took up his curacy training again under the auspices of the Diocese in Europe and completed his curacy on October 29. Father William comes with a wealth of experience and his licensing comes with great anticipation for the congregations of St Andrew’s.