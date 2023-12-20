By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 20 Dec 2023 • 12:55

New Year Concert Photo: Facebook / Orquesta Filarmónica de Málaga

The New Year will begin in Torremolinos with a concert by the Malaga Philharmonic Orchestra.

“It will be on January 2 , at 8pm, in the Príncipe de Asturias Municipal Auditorium, with free admission, so that all the residents of Torremolinos who want to start the year with music, can do so in the best possible way”, explained the Mayor, Margarita del Cid, at the presentation of the event. Also present at the presentation were the Councillor for Culture, Events and Traditions, José Manuel Ruiz Rivas, and the manager of the Orquesta Filarmónica de Málaga, Juan Carlos Ramírez.

Under the musical direction of Florian Csizmadia, the orchestra will perform a repertoire with pieces by Johann Strauss, Franz Léhar, Jean Sibelius and Erich Wolfgang Korngold. “I would like to invite the citizens to join us, we are going to make them happy, we are going to make them dance in their seats and leave their worries behind, with a concert that we have prepared for the New Year, pure waltzes and polkas”, said Juan Carlos Ramírez.

The Orquesta Filarmónica de Málaga gave its inaugural concert on Valentines Day, 1991. It was born then as the Orquesta Ciudad de Málaga, a consortium between the City Council of Málaga and the Junta de Andalucía, and which responded to the conviction that a city like Málaga should have a great symphony orchestra.

At the head of the orchestra and its project, 6 conductors have stamped their own personality: Octav Calleya, Odón Alonso, Alexander Rahbari, Aldo Ceccato, Edmon Colomer and Manuel Hernández Silva. Maestro José María Moreno is currently the principal conductor and artistic director of the orchestra.

The Orquesta Filarmónica de Málaga has received several awards in recognition of its work including the Distinction of Honour of the Province for its cultural and social development and the Bandera de Andalucía de las Artes.