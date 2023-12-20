Panto Success: Adapt Theatre Group

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 20 Dec 2023 • 12:57

Standing Ovation: Adapt Gives Back to the Community! Image: Adapt Theatre Group

THE Adapt Theatre Group recently concluded a stellar run of their pantomime, ‘Ali Baba and the Four and a Half Thieves,’ receiving an overwhelming response from audiences at Casa de Cultura, San Pedro del Pinatar From November 30 to December 3.

A Blend of Cultures: Ali Baba Pantomime Delights Diverse Audiences

There was a great mix of both Spanish and English-speaking audiences and Adapt now experts in appealing to both seamlessly catered to both ensuring a delightful experience for everyone. Both adults and children clapped and sang along to the musical numbers and participated in the obligatory boos and aahs.

AFEMAR Charity Benefits: Adapt’s Successful ‘Ali Baba’ Production

And the best news, €2000 was raised for the AFEMAR charity in San Pedro del Pinatar which works with young people with mental health problems. This charity does tremendous work with people from all over the Mar Menor area and is always in need of extra help.

Adapt wants to thank all the Euro Weekly News readers who came along and supported them and if anyone is interested in getting involved next year, please contact Eric on 656 36 10 98 or e-mail: ericberg2@hotmail.com.

