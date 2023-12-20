Panto Success: Adapt Theatre Group

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 20 Dec 2023 • 12:57
Standing Ovation: Adapt Gives Back to the Community!
Image: Adapt Theatre Group
THE Adapt Theatre Group recently concluded a stellar run of their pantomime, ‘Ali Baba and the Four and a Half Thieves,’ receiving an overwhelming response from audiences at Casa de Cultura, San Pedro del Pinatar From November 30 to December 3.
There was a great mix of both Spanish and English-speaking audiences and Adapt now experts in appealing to both seamlessly catered to both ensuring a delightful experience for everyone. Both adults and children clapped and sang along to the musical numbers and participated in the obligatory boos and aahs.
And the best news, €2000 was raised for the AFEMAR charity in San Pedro del Pinatar which works with young people with mental health problems. This charity does tremendous work with people from all over the Mar Menor area and is always in need of extra help.
Adapt wants to thank all the Euro Weekly News readers who came along and supported them and if anyone is interested in getting involved next year, please contact Eric on 656 36 10 98 or e-mail: ericberg2@hotmail.com.
For more Costa Cálida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.