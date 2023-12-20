Rapid Rise in Air Pollution Threatens Murcia

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 20 Dec 2023 • 15:28
Image: Shutterstock/Deemerwha studio
IN a short period Murcia has witnessed an alarming increase in air pollution levels, with particulate matter PM10 soaring by a staggering 555 per cent. Simultaneously, PM2.5 particles have increased by 747.5 per cent. These microscopic particles pose severe health risks, particularly as PM2.5 particles are smaller and more hazardous than PM10.
Data from the Environmental Department’s ‘Air Quality’ website reveals a concerning rise. The sources of these pollutants vary from fossil fuel consumption, primarily vehicular traffic, to agricultural burning. Health experts warn of dire consequences from breathing such polluted air, including heart attacks, strokes, respiratory issues, and obesity.
Esther Merino, president of StopQuemas, emphasises the lack of awareness among the public during festive times like Christmas, highlighting the dangers of exposure to heightened pollution levels. Cardiologist José María Clemente, associated with StopQuemas, has repeatedly linked Murcia’s high incidence of heart attacks, strokes, and respiratory problems to poor air quality. The lack of rain will certainly not be helping the air quality.
Environmental scientist Laura Palacios explains the short and long-term health risks, ranging from asthma, pulmonary dysfunction, and cardiovascular diseases to the potential for lung cancer and premature death due to exposure to these hazardous particles.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
