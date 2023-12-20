Spain Issues Health Alert For Contaminated French Cheese

By John Ensor • Published: 20 Dec 2023 • 21:11

Contaminated cheese. Credit: AESAN/X

A recent health scare has emerged involving a popular French cheese now linked to E. coli contamination.

On Tuesday, December 19, the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (Aesan) issued a warning about ripened cheese made from raw milk originating from France.

This cheese, identified as Morbier DOP, has reportedly been sold in Spain under the brands Frieslandcampina Iberia and Millan Vicente, in 175 and 195-gram wedge packages.

Alert Triggered By European Notification

The discovery was made public when France notified the European Food Alert Network (Rasff) about the contaminated Morbier DOP cheese.

This particular variety, now known for its Escherichia coli infection, has found its way into 15 countries, including Spain. In response, Aesan mobilized the Coordinated System for Rapid Information Exchange (Sciri) to ensure the withdrawal of these products from circulation.

Proactive Measures And Consumer Safety

FrieslandCampina has reacted swiftly to the situation. In their statement, they mentioned receiving information about ‘a case of possible presence of Escherichia coli bacteria in the DOP Morbier cheese’.

This cheese is produced by the French company Entremont, which FrieslandCampina uses as a raw material source.

The company has proactively requested distributors and retailers to withdraw all potentially affected batches. These batches are identified by best-before dates ranging from December 8, 2023, to January 10, 2024.

Retailers are also playing their part, directly informing customers at the point of sale and ensuring that the potentially harmful product is not sold. FrieslandCampina emphasized that these steps are essential for ensuring consumer safety.

Infection with shiga toxin-producing E. coli can cause severe abdominal cramps and potentially progress to intense gastroenteritis. Aesan advises individuals who possess the specified products to avoid consumption.