Spanish Government’s Telefonica stake

By Linda Hall • Published: 20 Dec 2023 • 18:00

TELEFONICA HEADQUARTERS: Spanish government will have a seat on its board Photo credit: CC/M Peinado

SPAIN’S government will acquire a 10 per cent holding in Telefonica, the country’s principal telecommunications company.

The multinational’s privatisation process was completed 26 years ago but Spain’s State-Owned Industrial Holding Corporation (SEPI) will now sit on the board as its principal shareholder, accompanied by the BBVA bank, Caixabank, Saudi Telecom Company (STC) and US investment company BlackRock.

Costing around €2 billion at current market prices, the operation is the Spanish government’s response to STC’s 9.9 per cent Telefonica stake announced in September. This was split into 4.9 per cent of Telefonica shares with financial instruments providing economic exposure over a further 5 per cent of the company’s share capital.

Strategically important Telefonica is a Defence service provider and Economy minister Nadia Calvino said the government’s majority shareholding would reinforce the company’s “ownership stability.”

Following the government announcement, Telefonica shares rose 4 per cent to €3.70, their highest price since December 13.

Without revealing a specific timetable, SEPI announced that it would buy the shares in a way which minimised the impact on the market price, although insiders told Reuters it would buy “small quantities of shares over a two-month period.”