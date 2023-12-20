The Growing Threat Of Environmental Crime In Spain

By John Ensor •
Guardia Civil Investigate Environmental Crime.
A network that was involved in the illegal trafficking of hazardous urban waste from other countries into Spain, has led to the investigation of 19 individuals and six companies.
In an intensive investigation named ‘Poubelle,’ the Guardia Civil unearthed the group’s activities, which involved transporting waste from Europe to landfill sites in Spain at Zaragoza and Lleida.
The waste, including dangerous and toxic materials, was dumped daily without any proper treatment. This was all done under the guise of falsified documents, posing a significant threat to local ecosystems and public health.
Investigations into this case began through international collaboration at border waste control points. An unusual number of trucks carrying urban waste from Europe to Spanish companies raised suspicions.
The probe led to the identification of interconnected companies spanning from southern France to the regions of Catalonia and Aragon in Spain, dealing in large-scale waste trading from Europe.
The criminal syndicate, functioning since 2020, is believed to have accrued over €16 million from their illegal activities.
Their methods involved offering waste management services at prices significantly lower than market rates, they would then bypass environmental laws and principles.
These actions not only violated the principle of each region managing its own waste but also resulted in severe ecological and health damages.
Searches conducted in homes and offices in Fraga, Terrassa, and Alcañiz yielded crucial evidence, including mobile phones, hard drives, laptops, and a considerable sum of cash.
The authorities also inspected an illegal landfill in Seros and seized two waste-transporting trucks. Additionally, the judicial authority has frozen assets and located numerous bank accounts linked to the laundering of illicit profits.
This operation aligns with the EMPACT Environmental initiative of the European Union, which prioritises combating environmental crimes. Such crimes are among the top four criminal activities globally, growing at a rate of five to seven per cent annually.
In the EU alone, the illicit waste market generates annual revenues up to €15 billion.
