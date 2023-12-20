The Nutcracker returns to Palma

By John Smith • Published: 20 Dec 2023 • 16:10

Dancing the dream Credit: International Ballet Company

There is an incredible draw even for people who aren’t lovers of ballet whenever The Nutcracker is performed near to Christmas or Three Kings.

Lovers of ballet will travel long distances to enjoy gifted professionals perform and tickets invariably sell out very quickly.

Early next year (January 3) The Nutcracker is to be performed at the Palma Auditorium there are a few tickets left priced between €38 and €45.

International Ballet Company

This performance is presented by the International Ballet Company, an acclaimed company made up of soloists from Moldova, Ukraine and Italy among other countries which is currently on tour in Spain.

The ballet with music by Tchaikovsky is based on a short story, The Nutcracker and the Mouse King and is perhaps the best known of his ballets thanks to The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy and The Waltz of the Flowers.

The story unfolds as Christmas sees a big party at Clara’s house and all the children receive a gift and her beloved godfather gives her a beautiful Nutcracker doll so whilst the whole family sleeps, Clara and her Nutcracker Prince defeat the army of the King of the Mice.

Some tickets left

The ballet which starts at 8pm features soloists: Cristina Terentiev and Alexandru Balan and tickets can be obtained by visiting the Auditorium web site.