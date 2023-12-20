By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 20 Dec 2023 • 13:14
Celebrating tradition and community spirit
Image:Torrox Town Hall
OVER 50,000 people delighted in Torrox’s 42nd Migas Fiesta on December 17. The Plaza de la Constitución and Llano de la Almazara were bustling, featuring the famous Migas dish (bread crumb dish), arriera salad, and local wine. Mayor Óscar Medina expressed gratitude for the immense turnout and praised all involved in making the event possible.
The emotional keynote speech by Modesto Barragán, from Canal Sur Televisión, added historic charm, celebrating local references, memories, and cultural legacy. Barragán’s heartfelt call to nurture the future generation and love for their heritage struck a chord with the audience.
Following the speech, authorities, Barragán, and guests moved to the Almazara grounds, where free servings of Migas, salad, and wine were offered amid lively performances. The day continued with a captivating concert by Raya Real and a lively DJ performance.
The Fiesta concluded with a spectacular fireworks display. This celebration recognised nationally and provincially for its cultural significance, highlighted Torrox‘s culinary richness and cultural heritage. The day commenced with vibrant gala performances, showcasing the town’s artistic talents and fostering a sense of community, embodying the essence of Torrox’s Migas Fiesta.
