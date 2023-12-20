By Anna Ellis • Published: 20 Dec 2023 • 13:54

Ugly Jumper Extravaganza: Join in Festive Fun at Hotel Gran Sol's Christmas Party. Image: Ground Picture / Shutterstock.com.

Hotel Gran Sol cordially invites you to kick off the holiday season at its Ugly Jumper Christmas Party on December 23!

Embrace the festive cheer with free entry and snacks and drinks all day long.

Enjoy the tunes of The Soul Father starting at 5:00 PM.

Get into the spirit by digging out your ugliest Christmas jumpers!

For more details, drop by Hotel & Restaurant Gran Sol Calpe located at Urbanización Gran Sol, 6B, L’alfàs Del Pi. If you have any queries, feel free to reach out to us at (+34) 96 583 6282.