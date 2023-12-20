Why Santa doesn’t come to Spain

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 20 Dec 2023 • 10:20

No letter to Santa here! Credit: Shutterstock/2091327907

FELIZ Navidad! There may not be much chance of snow in most of Spain during December, but Christmas time is definitely still magical here.

One person that will not be visiting this festive period is Santa Claus! “What!?” we hear you cry in horror, a Christmas without Santa Claus? What about the poor children, won’t they get any presents?. Well actually they do, the only difference is that they are brought to them by three magic kings, and they come on January 6. December 24 is also a date that children may receive one or two gifts during the evening that are given by family members.

In modern times Spain is extremely multicultural, with many families of different nationalities creating their own ‘blended’ Christmas traditions. Therefore, these days you can of course find the Santa Claus story in some households, but the traditional Spanish beliefs are that of the kings.

Festivities in Spain actually begin on December 21, with something named ‘hogueras’, which translates to ‘bonfires’. On this date, the winter solstice (the shortest day of the year) is celebrated and people jump over the fires in order to protect themselves from back luck in the upcoming year.

Then comes one of the most important days of Christmas in Spain, Nochebuena, on December 24. This date is the most significant for families, as they all unite and enjoy a festive feast at home. After their evening meal, many will go to church for the traditional midnight Mass or “Misa Del Gallo”. In this Roman Catholic country, this means more than your typical carol service, and holds great significance to believers.

After New Year celebrations, comes January 5, a day of parades and processions throughout the streets of Spain where sweets and chocolates are thrown from the floats passing by. Before going to bed, children typically leave their shoes out (not their stockings!) so that the Three Kings can leave gifts, just as they did for baby Jesus in the stable, as the story goes.

The comes the big one, January 6, The Feast of the Epiphany, and when the Three Kings are thought to have arrived in Bethlehem, according to the Catholic church. However, apart from religious significance, this is the most important day for Spanish children, and that is because when they awake they find that Los Reyes Magos (The Three Kings) have left them plenty of presents! Spanish families typically consume a cake called “Roscon de los Reyes” on this day, which is a ring-shaped cake full of cream and dried fruits, with a surprise hidden inside! The person who finds the ‘prize’ becomes King or Queen for the day, just be careful to check your piece carefully so as not to choke!

Following this, the lovely and long Christmas period is over in Spain, and children start school again around January 9, filled with lovely food and with many stories to tell!