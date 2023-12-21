Trending:

Age Concern Costa Cálida Empowers Community Spirit

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 21 Dec 2023 • 12:43

Image: Shutterstock/Lightspring

AGE CONCERN COSTA CÁLIDA recently organised heartening events resonating with the spirit of giving and community support. Recently they arranged the collection of food parcels meticulously assembled and delivered to the doorsteps of those enduring hardships in Camposol. Generous donations poured in, reflecting the kindness and solidarity of the community.

Upcoming Excursions: Cultural Exploration and Retail Adventure Await!

Looking ahead, Age Concern has exciting plans lined up. A day trip to Lorca Market and Parque Almenara promises a blend of cultural exploration and retail indulgence on January 11, 2024. The affordable excursion at just 18€ per person offers a delightful escapade.

Furthermore, the organisation initiates the New Year with a meaningful splash through a sponsored swim on New Year’s Day, fostering camaraderie while raising funds for their noble cause. Interested individuals can procure sponsor forms to partake in this impactful start to 2024. Age Concern persists in championing community welfare, embracing every opportunity to spread warmth and support among those in need.

For more Costa Cálida news and events click here

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Catherine McGeer

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading