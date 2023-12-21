Águilas Lights Up for Christmas

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 21 Dec 2023 • 10:27

Águilas lights up! Images: Águilas Town Hall

ÁGUILAS recently transformed its town centre into a Christmas wonderland. After the lighting ceremony, the children enjoyed the musical ‘ Rock Infiltrates School’. This year in Águilas the Christmas lighting is made up of over 525,000 twinkling lights, creating 150 arches and decorating a 6-metre tall fir tree.

Community Spirit Shines: School Kids’ Creativity Lights Up the Town

The Christmas bling doesn’t end there as they have also covered the palm trees in twinkling fairy lights and planted nearly 1,000 poinsettia plants throughout the town.

Adding to the atmosphere was a tree crafted from recycled plastic bottles, decorated by school kids which was also switched on. Hundreds of locals and visitors gathered to enjoy the transformation, as the fake snow fell on the gathering the town was filled with warmth and the spirit of the season.

