Águilas Lights Up for Christmas

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 21 Dec 2023 • 10:27
Águilas lights up!
Images: Águilas Town Hall
ÁGUILAS recently transformed its town centre into a Christmas wonderland. After the lighting ceremony, the children enjoyed the musical ‘ Rock Infiltrates School’. This year in Águilas the Christmas lighting is made up of over 525,000 twinkling lights, creating 150 arches and decorating a 6-metre tall fir tree.
The Christmas bling doesn’t end there as they have also covered the palm trees in twinkling fairy lights and planted nearly 1,000 poinsettia plants throughout the town.
Adding to the atmosphere was a tree crafted from recycled plastic bottles, decorated by school kids which was also switched on. Hundreds of locals and visitors gathered to enjoy the transformation, as the fake snow fell on the gathering the town was filled with warmth and the spirit of the season.
For more Costa Cálida news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.