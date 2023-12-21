Trending:

Águilas Lights Up for Christmas

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 21 Dec 2023 • 10:27

Águilas lights up! Images: Águilas Town Hall

ÁGUILAS recently transformed its town centre into a Christmas wonderland. After the lighting ceremony, the children enjoyed the musical ‘ Rock Infiltrates School’. This year in Águilas the Christmas lighting is made up of over 525,000 twinkling lights, creating 150 arches and decorating a 6-metre tall fir tree.

Community Spirit Shines: School Kids’ Creativity Lights Up the Town

The Christmas bling doesn’t end there as they have also covered the palm trees in twinkling fairy lights and planted nearly 1,000 poinsettia plants throughout the town.

Adding to the atmosphere was a tree crafted from recycled plastic bottles, decorated by school kids which was also switched on. Hundreds of locals and visitors gathered to enjoy the transformation, as the fake snow fell on the gathering the town was filled with warmth and the spirit of the season.

For more Costa Cálida news and events click here

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Catherine McGeer

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading