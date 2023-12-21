Benalmadena Marina is looking forward to 2024

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 21 Dec 2023 • 13:31

Benalmadena Marina Photo: Benalmadena Town Hall

The Revitalisation Plan for the Benalmadena Marina, which began at the end of October with Puerto Terror and which has been consolidated with the Gran Circo show, is launching exciting new events for 2024.

The objective of the Town Hall with this plan is to increase the influx of visitors to its facilities and surroundings in the quieter months for tourism with the aim of reactivating the commercial and restaurant areas and restoring its prominence as a family leisure spot that it has lost for almost a decade.

“We are already noticing the first results, as we have been able to see with the Gran Circo, or the Halloween parties held for All Saints’ Day,” said José Luis Bergillos, councillor responsible for the marina. “We are also working to attract new activities on weekends and holidays and, this year we have increased the investment in Christmas lights for the first time in many years,” he added.

Activities planned

Among the activities programmed, environmental awareness and sustainability will arrive on January 27 and 28, when the Port will be offering workshops and activities aimed at exploring the secrets of the sea and learning to look after its environment.

On February 3 and 4, the Marina will be transformed into a stage with theatre performances, storytelling, puppet shows, a film and book market, an irresistible cultural offer, in 2 languages – English and Spanish -alternating the performances and with activities to involve the whole family, adults and children.

Carnival will take centre stage with music at the Teatro de Levante, along with a parade, on February 10-11 and 17-18, with a fancy dress competition and other activities for all ages and audiences.

At the end of February, on the weekend of the 24 and 25, the world of “gaming” will arrive to drive children and adults crazy with great exhibitions, console gaming workshops, markets, merchandising and the best props for the occasion.

Another of the main attractions included in this plan is the Music&Market Fest, scheduled for March, encouraging more visitors to the Port. Thus, cultural markets, music workshops for children, cultural and musical training of groups such as a Beatles tribute concert, with DJ, and a cycle of concerts, will bring light, colour and music, filling the facilities of the marina of Benalmadena with life.