By Anna Ellis • Published: 21 Dec 2023 • 8:15

Charity Quiz Night: Fun and Fundraising in Teulada for AKIRA . Image: AKIRA / Facebook

Enjoy an entertaining charity quiz on Thursday, December 28, at 7:30 PM, as you make your way to Hill Top Sports Bar and Grill.

Hill Top is located at Carrer Mosteles 33, La Sabatera, 03724 in Teulada.

This charitable event is organised in support of AKIRA, and a €12 donation will not only secure your entry into the quiz but also treat you to a simple supper featuring options like roast chicken and chips, lasagne and chips, or veggie quiche and chips.

The evening promises additional excitement with a raffle and various games.

Booking is essential, so be sure to reserve your spot by reaching out to Chris via email at chriscooper49@hotmail.com or through WhatsApp at (+34) 634308746.

Feel free to bring along your four-legged friends, just be sure to confirm at the time of booking.

The AKIRA Dog Sanctuary, dedicated to the well-being of our canine companions, is situated on the edge of the Poligono Industrial La Pedrera, Benissa, off the N332 between Teulada and Benissa.

Nestled against the woodland, the shelter boasts night kennels and day play areas for up to 60 dogs.

Almost entirely funded by voluntary donations, sponsorship, and fundraising activities, AKIRA relies on the community’s support to cover the expenses of running the shelter and caring for the dogs in their charge.

Join the fun for a night of trivia, good food and games, all for a wonderful cause.