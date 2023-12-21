€2 million “Charity” cake

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 21 Dec 2023 • 10:59
Chiara Ferragni
Photo: Flickr CC / Vincent Fandos
CHIARA FERRAGNI, well-known Italian influencer has been accused of “unfair commercial practices” after it emerged that the proceeds from the “charity” pandoro she promoted had never reached their destination.
Last year, Ferragni and confectionery brand Balocco launched a pandoro (a traditional Italian Christmas cake), whose packaging and marketing featured the logos of the celebrity. The cake was sold for €9 – double what they usually cost – and part of the proceeds were supposed to go to a hospital.
However, according to the Italian press, no funds were ever donated. AGCM (Italy’s anti-trust authority) said Balocco and Ferragni earned almost €2 million, thanks to the fraud. As a result, the Italian courts fined the companies Fenice and TBS, owned by Chiara Ferragni, more than €1 million, and demanded another €420,000 from Balocco for “unfair commercial practices”.
Last week Ferragni told her almost 30 million followers, “I have always been convinced that the most fortunate have the responsibility to do good. Those are the values that have always driven me and my family and that’s what we teach our children”, she said.
“I am here today to own my mistake. I apologise and announce an important gesture: I will donate €1 million to the Regina Margherita hospital, in order to support the care of sick children. I commit myself to separate my charitable activities from my commercial activities as misunderstandings can arise,” she explained.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.