€2 million “Charity” cake

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 21 Dec 2023 • 10:59

Chiara Ferragni Photo: Flickr CC / Vincent Fandos

CHIARA FERRAGNI, well-known Italian influencer has been accused of “unfair commercial practices” after it emerged that the proceeds from the “charity” pandoro she promoted had never reached their destination.

Last year, Ferragni and confectionery brand Balocco launched a pandoro (a traditional Italian Christmas cake), whose packaging and marketing featured the logos of the celebrity. The cake was sold for €9 – double what they usually cost – and part of the proceeds were supposed to go to a hospital.

However, according to the Italian press, no funds were ever donated. AGCM (Italy’s anti-trust authority) said Balocco and Ferragni earned almost €2 million, thanks to the fraud. As a result, the Italian courts fined the companies Fenice and TBS, owned by Chiara Ferragni, more than €1 million, and demanded another €420,000 from Balocco for “unfair commercial practices”.

Last week Ferragni told her almost 30 million followers, “I have always been convinced that the most fortunate have the responsibility to do good. Those are the values that have always driven me and my family and that’s what we teach our children”, she said.

“I am here today to own my mistake. I apologise and announce an important gesture: I will donate €1 million to the Regina Margherita hospital, in order to support the care of sick children. I commit myself to separate my charitable activities from my commercial activities as misunderstandings can arise,” she explained.