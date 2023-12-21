By Anna Ellis •
Elche's Christmas Square: A Festive Treat For All. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche
Elche’s Plaza de Baix has transformed into a festive haven, officially becoming Christmas Square with the arrival of approximately twenty Christmas stalls.
From nativity scenes to gifts for pets, jewellery, decorations, toys, and tasty treats, visitors can explore the stalls until January 6.
The stalls are open every day (excluding bank holidays) from 11:00.AM to 3:00.PM and from 5:00.PM to 9:00.PM.
While shopping, you can enjoy the scenery including the Christmas tree, nativity scene, and a carousel.
A stage has been erected and will host more than twenty concerts, for the festive season until January 4.
Inma Mora, the Councillor for Festivities, extends a warm invitation to residents and visitors, urging them to explore Christmas Square.
“We have created a new space for people to do their Christmas shopping, but at the same time, enjoy the beautiful lighting, the carousel, and the live concerts that will take place every day at 7:00.PM,” she confirmed.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
