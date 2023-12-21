Elche’s Enchanting Extravaganza: Santa Claus Parade Promises Festive Magic

By Anna Ellis •
Published: 21 Dec 2023 • 10:22
Elche's Councillor for Fiestas, Inma Mora. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche
Mark your calendars for Saturday, December 23, as Elche gears up for its Santa Claus parade.
The procession kicks off at 6:30 PM from the CEIP Frances Cantó and will traverse Avenida de Novelda, meander along the festive Calle Jorge Juan, continue through Calle Vicente Blasco Ibáñez, and culminate in the festive atmosphere of Diagonal del Palau.
With a dazzling array of over 200 participants, the highlight of the parade undoubtedly lies in Santa’s float.
The event commences with performances by skaters preparing onlookers for the magic to unfold
Expect to see The Grinch, graceful ballet dancers embodying poinsettias and candies, and Santa’s elves who will play the roles of Queens and Ladies of the Holidays.
This year, the parade introduces a special blue section, where the music takes a pause. This addition is designed to accommodate individuals with intellectual disabilities or those on the autism spectrum, for whom excessive noise and stimuli can be overwhelming. Stretching until the corner of Calle Vicente Blasco Ibáñez, this section will be marked with informational banners.
For those with reduced mobility, an accessible area has been designated on Calle Vicente Blasco Ibáñez, just before reaching the Altamira Bridge.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
