By Anna Ellis • Published: 21 Dec 2023 • 13:40

Enhancing Connectivity: Modernisation Plans for Tram in Marina Baixa Region. Image: Gerrit Bunt / Shutterstock.com

Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat Valenciana (FGV) has recently awarded two contracts for the necessary work to modernise the Tram in the Marina Baixa region.

The project encompasses a section of approximately 6.23 kilometres, impacting the immediate surroundings of the current tram line layout and additional adjacent areas.

This development aims to enhance the Tram d’Alacant railway service by increasing capacity, ensuring regularity, and improving frequency for passengers.

As part of the initiative, new security and railway communications facilities will be implemented.

The Cala Finestrat and Terra Mítica stops will undergo adaptation, and the enclosures along the section will be renovated or adapted.

Furthermore, the Moralet path will be extended from the existing parking lot north of the Benidorm station, transforming it into a hiking itinerary.

To facilitate these improvements, the Generalitat has conducted land expropriation, affecting areas within the municipalities of Benidorm, Vila Joiosa, and Finestrat.

The comprehensive modernisation project aims to elevate the Tram service, providing a more efficient and enhanced transportation experience for the community.