EU Approves Expansion of Key Rail Network in Spain

THE European Union recently approved the expansion of the railway network between Madrid, Murcia, and Albacete, including areas like Cieza and Hellín. This decision follows a long-standing proposal to enhance the core transportation network. The aim is to complete the basic network by 2030 and the extended network by 2040, allowing trains to run faster than 200 kilometres per hour.

Enhancing European Transport: Spain’s Railway Expansion Approved

Spain’s commitment to finishing its infrastructure by 2030 contrasts with France’s delays in connecting both countries via high-speed trains. The goal is to ensure uninterrupted connectivity throughout Europe.

Spain is particularly focused on completing cross-border sections of the Atlantic and Mediterranean Corridors. These corridors face risks due to France’s delays. Additionally, the Mediterranean Corridor’s reach will extend to Ukraine’s border, becoming the only route spanning Europe from west to east.

EU Approval Sets Path for Enhanced Connectivity

The agreement also emphasizes safety improvements for road transport, including secure parking and rest areas. This provisional agreement will undergo further technical discussions before being sent for approval by member states, reinforcing European transportation coordination and development.

