Finance Roundup for the UK and Spain

By Linda Hall • Updated: 21 Dec 2023 • 13:51

STEWARTBY (BEDS): Possible site for a Universal Studios theme park

Theme park possibility A FORMER brickworks in Bedfordshire could one day become a theme park.

Films and theme parks company Universal confirmed that its Parks division had bought 480 acres of land in Stewartby, a model village originally built for employees of the London Brick Company. The site has planning permission for 1,000 homes.

The company, which already owns theme parks in Hollywood, Orlando, Japan, Singapore and Beijing, is known to be exploring new locations worldwide, suggesting that it is looking at the possibility of choosing the UK for its next major installation.

Stewartby, which is located halfway between Bedford and Milton Keynes, is close to Luton airport and is within easy reach of London by road.

Meanwhile, a company spokesman emphasised that Universal was “in the early stages of exploring its feasibility.”

Changes at Mango FASHION chain Mango unveiled modifications to its corporate and shareholder structure.

In March next year, the board of the Barcelona-based company founded in 1984 by Isak Andic will have nine members instead of the present four, an official statement announced.

Mango’s chief executive Toni Ruiz becomes a shareholder with a 5 per cent stake in the company’s capital which at present is 100 per cent controlled by Andic.

Company sources told the Spanish media that these changes would give additional stability to long-term plans and rejected rumours that they heralded a corporate shakeup or plans to float the company.

Mango also revealed that it expects to finish 2023 with record sales topping €3 billion.

Flying out SPAIN’S Ferrovial is said to be contemplating the sale of its 50 per cent stake in AGS, the holding company for Glasgow, Aberdeen and Southampton airports.

The remaining 50 per cent is held by the Australian financial services group, Macquarie.

At present AGS is engaged in refinancing its €930 million debt, prior to going ahead with the sale, according to Spanish media reports.

The same sources put a value of less than £1.05 billion (€1.1 billion) for 100 per cent of AGS’s capital. Together with Macquarie, Ferrovial acquired Glasgow, Aberdeen and Southampton airports, which originally belonged to BAA, in 2006.

Deal abandoned ADOBE said the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) competition authority had behaved “irrationally” by scuppering a $20 billion (€18.2 billion) takeover.

Best-known for apps like Photoshop and Acrobat, Adobe cancelled plans to acquire its rival, the website design tool Figma, in a move opposed by the European Union as well as the CMA.

The deal announced a year ago was subject to an in-depth investigation in the UK and Brussels, with the CMA deciding that it would eliminate competition. The EU also concluded that it would have “terminated all current and prevented all future competition between Adobe and Figma.”

Another Pontegadea acquisition DAYS after buying Amazon’s biggest logistics installation in Ireland, Amancio Ortega has bought a $113 million (€103 million) warehouse in Florida.

The Zara founder, and its principal sharehol, continues to invest in property via his investment company, Pontegadea, which is entirely separate from the Inditex fashion empire. It now possesses $20.08 billion (approximately €18.33 billion) in property assets.

Ortega, who has a personal fortune of €89.5 billion, initially acquired luxury tower blocks and office buildings but has recently diversified into logistics assets in Europe and the US.

The latest addition to his property portfolio is a 266,600-square metre cold storage warehouse in Hialeah (Miami-Dade county).

Future plans ROLLS-ROYCE is discussing the viability of small nuclear power reactors (SMRs) with Ukraine’s biggest private power company.

The Telegraph revealed that DTEK, part of billionaire businessman Rinat Akhmetov’s industrial group, has held early talks with Rolls-Royce to sound out substituting coal-fired power stations with the SMRs.

DTEK’s chief executive Maxim Timchenko said that he expected nuclear power to play an important part in the group’s future portfolio once Ukraine is rebuilt and his country can shift away from fossil fuels and switch to renewable energy.

Matches deal FRASERS GROUP, owned by Mike Ashley, paid £52 million (€60 million) for luxury online retailer Matches (formerly Matchesfashion).

Matches was founded in 1987 by Tom and Ruth Chapman, who launched it as a boutique in Wimbledon Village.

Ashley is buying the company from the British private equity firm Apax Partners, which is divesting itself of a business that has been affected by a slowdown in the luxury sector.

Apax acquired Matches in 2017 for a rumoured £600 million, although by 2022 it was posting losses of £33.5 million (€38.7 million).