Food with a view: Vista Lago Restaurant

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 21 Dec 2023 • 9:18

Dinner with a view!

ENJOY a new dining experience on the Costa del Sol, where delicious dishes are paired with a stunning setting, as live music plays through the night.

Situated close to Marbella, Mijas and Fuengirola, Vista Lago Restaurant not only enjoys a picturesque mountain backdrop, but also boasts a luxury pool and their very own lake, or ‘lago’ in Spanish.

If you are looking for a romantic evening, a luxury meal or even just a leisurely lunch with friends, Vista Lago Restaurant is the perfect place to spend any day or night. Their lunch and dinner offerings, including meats, fish and pasta dishes are cooked with passion to perfection each and every time. For lighter bites by the pool, they also offer a small bites menu, served all day so that you never go hungry.

Their refined menu focuses on classic Mediterranean dishes that are cooked with only the highest quality, local and fresh ingredients. Their famous grill has attained them a reputation for their juicy, succulent meat, obtaining their cuts from quality sources. Vista Lago also specialises in cocktails, which have been specially curated by their mixologist, as well as having a full international wine list to pair a bottle or glass perfectly with each delectable dish.

If you are an early bird, Vista Lago Restaurant serves incredible international cooked breakfasts, with freshly baked bread and bakery products each morning. Enjoy your morning coffee gazing at a mountain top, as the relaxing sound of natural water from the lake soothes your mind and soul.

Vista Lago also hosts a variety of live music events, with the soulful singer Amelinde performing live on December 24 at their Christmas Eve party! For just €25 per person you can join in on the festive singing and dancing, as well as some delicious party food platters that will be served throughout the evening. As an extra bonus, and in the holiday spirit, with each adult a child can go free!

On Christmas Day they will be offering a three course menu, serving all your festive favourites, cooked with their excellent standards and ingredients. In addition, if you’re feeling a little glum on Boxing Day, check out their brilliant brunch, with half price mimosas and cava, to keep that party feeling going right into the New Year!

For bookings contact 951 152 524 or visit Vista Lago Restaurant on Calle Tranco, 4 in Mijas, Malaga.

Be sure to also follow their social media pages @vistalagorestaurant so you don’t miss out on any updates!

Sponsored