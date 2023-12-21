By Anna Ellis •
Published: 21 Dec 2023 • 11:27
Generosity in Action: Giving4Giving Donates €8,000 to Local Charities. Image: Giving4Giving
In its ongoing commitment to support Costa Blanca charities, Giving4Giving made a significant impact in December.
Eight different charities were fortunate to receive €1000 each, amounting to a total of €8,000 in donations.
This latest contribution brings the overall sum donated by Giving4Giving to an impressive €300,000.
The diverse range of charities benefitting from Giving4Giving’s generosity this month includes Finestrat Social Services, Project4All, Red Cross Altea, Rainbow Animal Charity, Caritas Bees Benidorm, Alfaz Social Services, and, last but not least, the Men’s Shelter Gandia.
Through these substantial contributions, Giving4Giving continues to make a positive difference in communities across the Costa Blanca.
Giving4Giving has shops and warehouses located in La Nucía, Altea, Villajoyosa, Albir and Benidorm.
For more information on the charity, head to the website: giving4giving.com or call (+34) 603 13 76 97.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.