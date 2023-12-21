By Anna Ellis • Published: 21 Dec 2023 • 11:27

Generosity in Action: Giving4Giving Donates €8,000 to Local Charities. Image: Giving4Giving

In its ongoing commitment to support Costa Blanca charities, Giving4Giving made a significant impact in December.

Eight different charities were fortunate to receive €1000 each, amounting to a total of €8,000 in donations.

This latest contribution brings the overall sum donated by Giving4Giving to an impressive €300,000.

The diverse range of charities benefitting from Giving4Giving’s generosity this month includes Finestrat Social Services, Project4All, Red Cross Altea, Rainbow Animal Charity, Caritas Bees Benidorm, Alfaz Social Services, and, last but not least, the Men’s Shelter Gandia.

Through these substantial contributions, Giving4Giving continues to make a positive difference in communities across the Costa Blanca.

Giving4Giving has shops and warehouses located in La Nucía, Altea, Villajoyosa, Albir and Benidorm.

For more information on the charity, head to the website: giving4giving.com or call (+34) 603 13 76 97.